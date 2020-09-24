DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 40 Westbound at mile marker 181 in Dickson County is closed due to a crash.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash involves injuries and a rolled over tractor trailer. The accident is estimated to be cleared by 7 p.m.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.
