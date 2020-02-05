NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A truck turned over on the Exit 31 ramp from the westbound lanes of Interstate 840, heading to I-65 Nashville / Huntsville.
The wreck happened just after 12:30PM Wednesday.
The Exit 31 ramp is closed from westbound I-840 to I-65, and not expected to clear until 5:30PM.
Traffic from the west is being diverted to alternate routes.
