LA VERGNE, TENN. (WSMV) - All but one lane on I-24 east near Waldron Road was closed early Tuesday morning due to a rolled over tractor-trailer.
The area has been mostly cleared with just one lane blocked as of 9:30 a.m.
Continue to expect a slight delay if going toward Murfreesboro.
A cause of the crash is not yet known.
News4 will continue to update this story as information is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.