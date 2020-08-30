MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Roger Stone spoke at Global Vision Bible Church’s Sunday service, giving a testimony of finding Jesus during his conviction for lying to Congress and his commutation with President Trump.
Stone called Pastor Locke “an amazing man of both courage and conviction.” He also called Pastor Greg Locke “precisely the kind of person the Lord is calling on to save this nation.”
Talking about his conviction for lying to Congress, Stone called himself living proof that “prayer works, and God will deliver for his people.”
Stone then went on to endorse President Trump, saying Trump ran for president not to be someone, but rather “to do something.”
“He saw what was happening to America and he did not like it,” Stone said.
In January of 2019, Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted Stone with one count of obstruction, five counts of false statements and one count of witness tampering. Stone denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.
On Nov. 15, 2019, a jury convicted Stone in federal court on all counts against him, including obstructing the investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison on Feb. 20 and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine, serve four years’ probation after his sentence and perform 250 hours of community service.
On Friday, July 10, President Trump officially commuted Stone’s federal prison sentence, calling the sentence “unjust”; it was set to begin on July 14.
Not everyone, however, approved of Stone’s presence at Sunday’s service.
Last weekend, multiple areas of the church and its campus were spray painted with Bible verses and insults directed at Stone.
Pastor Locke spoke to News4 in an interview last week about Stone’s scheduled appearance.
“I know [Roger Stone]’s got a past, everybody does, but I’m interested in his present and what God’s doing in his life now,” Locke said. “We’ve had a lot of people promise or threaten to protest this next week, and that’s fine. We’ll let them and give them the space.”
Despite several threats of protest, our News4 crew saw no protesters on church grounds during the service Sunday.
You can watch Stone’s full speech below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.