NASHVILLE (WSMV) - British rock singer and songwriter Rod Stewart and American classic rock band Cheap Trick are bringing their 2020 tour to Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 10 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Presale tickets for Citi Cardmembers will go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. through Thursday Jan. 9 at 10 p.m.
For more information, visit LiveNation.com or BridgestoneArena.com.
