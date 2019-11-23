George Patterson

George Patterson

 Courtesy: TBI

ANDERSON, TN (WSMV) - Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation teamed up with Rocky Top Police Department Saturday which resulted in the arrest of a murder suspect.

After a quick investigation, George M. Patterson, 64, was arrested and charged with one count of Criminal Homicide after fatally shooting his neighbor, David Ray Roach, Jr., 43, at his home in the 300 block of Willow Lane.

Patterson was booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

