RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - It's not every day you get to hang out with National Champions, but that's exactly what our Big Joe on the Go is doing this morning.
The Rockvale Middle School's cheerleading squad just won the National High School Cheerleading-Junior Non Tumbling Finals.
Due to COVID, the squad competed virtually against other middle schools and Junior Varsity squads around the country.
News4's Big Joe is out there speaking with the squad's coach, Rachel Butner, to find out more on the team's journey.
