For a Franklin couple, a diagnosis was very hard to take in. Something has come into their lives to help them fight.
"I like to take something that was vintage like that and restore it back to what it was originally built for or purpose it into something else," said David Nite, working on some antique items in a garage behind his house.
All through the home of David and wife Carol, there are antique items restored.
"I'm always interested to see what he's going to come up with or what he's going to do with it," smiled Carol.
It's careful, detailed work David's glad he's able to do after several moments in his life threatened to take it away.
On a very early morning years ago, David was on a bike ride in Pheonix, Arizona. He turned a corner and doesn't remember what happened next.
After crashing his bike, David punctured a lung and snapped a scapula bone.
"It crushed my rib cage on the right side, so now I have five top ribs that are all screwed back together with titanium," David said.
It was much later, David learned that bike crash was likely caused by an early symptom of his disease.
"2016, we're sitting on this couch just watching a little TV and Carol looked down and said, 'why is your left hand tremoring?'" David remembered. "I said, 'I don't know. I've never noticed it before.' She said, 'well, I've noticed it, and you do it in your sleep.'"
David was diagnosed with Parkinson's.
"Carol would look at me and say, 'you need to lie down,'" David said. "I told her, 'I'm afraid if I go to sleep, I won't wake up.'"
As David's tremor got worse, and he began walking with a cane, he and Carol wondered what they should do and where they should go. One day, they found it.
A new friend, Colleen Bridges, is director, owner, and head coach of Rock Steady Music City and Franklin.
"1, 2, 3, 4!" Colleen shouted to the room, as the group punched in unison. Rock Steady is fight training, teaching many of the same movements that come in boxing. Colleen said the forced intense exercise helps in treating the symptoms of Parkinson's.
"When David first came to Rock Steady Boxing a couple years ago, he was over all very physically weak," said Colleen. "He is such a fighter, and the results have been amazing."
"There's something real cathartic about hitting something when you're fighting something like a disease," said David.
David's strength has built back up. He is no longer walking with a cane.
"Parkinson's does progress, but if they exercise 5-6 days a week, the disease will slow down," said Colleen.
With that need to keep pushing, the pandemic presented a problem. For the weeks the gym was closed, Colleen kept teaching the training online. David was among the many who set up a home gym. Today, people can come back to class. Many wear masks and face shields. Everything is carefully wiped down and sanitized.
"I cannot let my fighters lose ground," said Colleen.
"If I do, I'm just going to start deteriorating faster," said David. "It is just like taking meds."
There's an old wrestling ring bell in the Rock Steady gym, yet another something David restored. Whether he's at home working with antiques, or doing fight training in the gym, David's world is about restoration.
"I think there must be something in my DNA, about how my character's made that I like taking things that are broken and restoring them," he said.
"Restoration is so important for the soul," said Colleen. "Our motto at Rock Steady Boxing is 'in this corner, hope.'"
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.