NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Is there a better time than now to have a dog?
Songwriters Steve Williams and partner Debra already know the answer to that question.
For them it’s their bluetick hound mutt named June.
Singing while stuck inside like us all, 17 Nashville songwriters made a record; 17 songs all about dogs, appropriately titled "Rock and Roll Over."
The money raised from the record goes to animal shelters, and it's all explained on the website JustFurrFun.
For you, this time may be filled with fear, depression and anxiety, but to your pup, it's just another fun day with you at home.
The whole record is a dog treat, for people at home and dogs on their own.
