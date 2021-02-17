NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon has postponed the 2021 marathon and half-marathon until the fall, race organizers announced on Wednesday.
The marathon had been scheduled to occur on April 24 and 25. It will be rescheduled for a fall date.
“After evaluating the current status and impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with local officials, we regret to share that Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville cannot take place as originally scheduled on April 24-25 in the interest of both our participants and host community’s health and well-being,” organizers said in a statement. “While this is a disappointing way to start the year, officials from Rock ‘n” Roll and the City of Nashville feel confident the event will be better positioned for a strong return in the Fall of 2021.”
Because of the use of Nissan Stadium, the date for the fall event is dependent on the Tennessee Titans’ home schedule. The date will be confirmed as soon as the NFL schedule is available for organizers to work with host city officials and stakeholders.
“Our team will continue to work hard development and refining operational plans in a manner consistent with local community objectives and within the guidelines and recommendations set by public health entities as it relates to COVID-19.
“While we are disappointed that Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon Half-Marathon will not be on our events calendar this Spring, we are happy this event is able to be rescheduled for this Fall,” Scott Ramsey, President/CEO of the Nashville Sports Council, said in a statement. “With this annual tradition bringing in over 30,000 runners to our city and delivering over $40 million annually in economic impact, we’re anxious to see the race return to downtown Nashville.
All registered participants will be receiving an email with more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.