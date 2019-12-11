NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series announced the 2020 tour schedule with a stop in Nashville coming in April.
According to a release, the tour will cover 17 destinations across the United States and Canada. The events are known for their lively race atmosphere and finish line concerts and combine live music and entertainment with scenic routes highlighting the best of what its host cities have to offer.
To kickoff the 2020 tour schedule, a special 24-hour worldwide series sale began at midnight Pacific time on Wednesday, Dec. 11, which offered the lowest registration prices of the season.
Anyone looking to enjoy a running tour of Nashville can expect large discounts of up to 40 percent for the 2020 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon and Half Marathon. Both will happen on April 25 and 26, 2020, with country stars Michael Ray and Carly Pearce headlining the Finish Line Festival that will be held outside Nissan Stadium. Those interested in participating can click here to take advantage of exclusive single-day discounts.
Participants will experience everything Music City has to offer with a course filled with spectator support and rocking bands. The course will take runners through some of Nashville’s most famous areas, such as Broadway, The Gulch and more.
“We are excited to welcome participants of all backgrounds and skill levels as the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series grows globally,” said Ellen Newberg, Chief Marketing Officer for The IRONMAN Group. “With the launch of the 2020 Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series Tour schedule, we are pleased to offer the best general registration prices of the season so people around the world can join our community and experience great music and entertainment in one of the most unique active lifestyle events worldwide. The 24-hour sale gives walkers, joggers, and runners alike motivation to circle a date on the calendar and begin their journey towards a rewarding race experience that can only be found at one of our best-in-class race destinations.”
