NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Rock ‘N’ Roll marathon is finally back this weekend on the streets of downtown Nashville.
This comes after about two years of cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
About 16,000 runners are expected to be on these courses this weekend.
The full marathon will start on lower Broadway where the runners will head down the hill towards the honky tonk bars, wind through downtown and cross the bridge for a finish at Nissan Stadium.
“I think for runners this is great weather, a little overcast, cooler skies,” said Drew Wolff, the regional director for the Rock ‘N’ Roll running series. “Helps them manage their temperatures. Makes for some fast running.”
This is the 21st running of the rock n roll running series in Nashville.
This series includes the marathon, half-marathon, 5k, and special to Nashville, the 615 race.
Last night, the kids run and adult one mile race.
The running series is partnering with St. Jude and working with Ryan Kinder and Kinder’s Kids for a toy drive benefitting children affected by the floods in Waverly, TN.
“Waverly was hit terribly by the floods,” said Kinder, founder of Kinder’s Kids. “There was an entire building that had toys that they were going to give out this year and that got completely flooded. Every single toy was destroyed. So once we found out that, my wife and I, Heather, once we found out that, we knew exactly where we wanted to go.”
The “Rock This Town” toy drive started in 2011 after the Tuscaloosa tornado.
For more information on this weekend's race, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.