(WSMV/Meredith) - Prolific singer and songwriter Eddie Money has died at age 70, his family announced Friday morning.
The singer known for such hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight" died following a battle with stage 4 esophageal cancer, Variety reported.
His family released the following statement, according to the publication:
"The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”
This is a developing story. Follow updates HERE.
