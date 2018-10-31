NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Classic rock superstars KISS are coming to Nashville on their next and FINAL tour, after a 45-year career.
KISS will play at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 8 p.m.. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 2, at 10 a.m. and the band will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales. Tickets will range in price from $29.50 all the way to $1,000.
KISS is known for such songs as Rock and Roll All Nite, Beth, Shout it Out Loud, Lick It Up, Detroit Rock City, and more.
The announcement was made on News4 during Today in Nashville on Wednesday, with News4's Joe Dubin standing in for Gene Simmons.
Tickets will be available at LiveNation.com, BridgestoneArena.com, and the Bridgestone Arena box office.
