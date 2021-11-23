Music, drinks, and food are a must for downtown tourists, but one place they won't be experiencing is the Rock Bottom Brewery.
"To see something like that shut down in the middle of the day with out warning, it's kind of shocking," said Chris McCullor, a tourist.
The doors locked at close of business on Sunday.
The tables and chairs now sit empty.
It's shocking considering when the Baltimore based real estate firm, Continental Realty, bought the 1930's building back in May, their Senior Vice President of Acquisitions told News4 the tenants would all keep their spots.
"We're on Broadway, so we expect business to booming. So it's really disappointing. I'd love to get some information with regards to what the rationale was," said tourist Nic Cameron.
With just two days until Thanksgiving, former employees are now posting
saying things like: "Anyone need a part time brewer?"
"It's pretty sad. You want to be able to spend time with your family and friends and be able to provide for them and now that you don't have a job, and it's kind of uncertain," said Cameron.
A spokesperson for Rock Bottom said they offered all of their employees jobs at their other restaurants.
What they won't say is why they're shutting down their Broadway restaurant and so far the owner of the building isn't saying either.
There were 35 to 45 people who worked there, and the company owns other popular restaurants like J Alexanders, Logans Roadhouse and Stoney River.
We're told none of their other locations are closing.
