Rock Bottom Brewery building sells for $36 million

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Baltimore real estate firm is the latest company to break into the Nashville market, buying out the iconic thee-story building on Broadway that houses Rock Bottom Brewery.
Continental Realty Corporation acquired the more than 50,000 square foot property for $36 million with plans to keep all current tenants in place, as the building is 100% leased.
The building was constructed in 1930 and is positioned on the Lower Broadway corridor of downtown Nashville just one block from the Cumberland River. It has been extensively renovated over the past five years including improvements to the roof, windows, exterior and elevator systems.
The Lower Broadway corridor, with its diverse offering of restaurants, retail shops and entertainment venues including the Bridgestone Arena and the Ryman Auditorium, is recognized as one of the busiest tourist attractions in the country, with more than 15.2 million people visiting the area annually.
"Nashville is a really exciting place. It's got lots of job growth, it's got an entertainment factor, entrepreneurship," said Josh Dinstein, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions for Continental Realty Corporation. "It's just a cool place to be."
For years, Music City has proven to be a good real estate investment. As cranes pop up nearly daily and tourism picks up again with the reopening, economists predict more growth in the city in the coming years.
This building is the second investment in Tennessee for Continental Reality Corporation. They already own the Fortress Grove Apartments in Murfreesboro. The 320-unit apartment complex was acquired in 2017.
