SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A small airplane based at the Springfield-Robertson County Airport crashed on Monday morning, officials confirmed.
The FAA said a twin-engine Piper 23 crashed while departing the runway at Springfield-Robertson County Airport. The crash site was reported to be at the end of South Hire Road.
Robertson County EMA said the two people in the plane were in critical condition.
One neighbor Debbie Blackburn told News 4 she believes she heard the engine stop in the air and heard a crunching noise like branches breaking.
Phillip Head owns the farm where the plane crashed into and saw the damage afterwards.
"It's tore up pretty bad. Looked like lodge is all in one piece but that's all I can see," Head said. "I was told they were both in critical condition, they didn't LifeFlight them they took them out in an ambulance to skyline medical center."
Head said overhead is a flightpath and he's sees planes coming and going all the time.
"There are a lot of planes that come out every day a bunch of planes especially on the weekends," Head said. "Supposedly when I overheard is maybe one of the guys was getting some flight training of some kind. I don’t really know I overheard them talking about that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.