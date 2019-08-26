GREENBRIER, TN (WSMV) - Water surrounded a family’s home during a flash flood in the middle of Sunday’s storms.
Joanna Ciara says the sound the creek in her backyard is one of the reasons why she loves her home.
“I call it my peaceful creek,” Ciara said.
Sunday, the creek was anything but peaceful.
“My daughter come through and said mom the creek is getting really high,” Ciara said. “Within 15 minutes it had spilled over and it just went crazy from there.”
Ciara shot video of the raging water from her back porch.
“There were logs just floating through the yard. There was somebody’s toy from up the road come through,” Ciara said.
Ciara’s home was surrounded by water and they were stuck.
“We couldn’t get out of the driveway; the road was completely covered,” Ciara said. “The waves on the other side of the creek were just coming over the bridge.”
Ciara said the water receded 45 minutes later.
“It went down as quick as it came out,” Ciara said.
Workers fixed an underground water line and part of the family’s driveway which was damaged by the fast water on Monday.
“It’s OK as long as it’s a steady heavy rain,” Ciara said. “I think yesterday because it came so fast and it just couldn’t contain it.”
