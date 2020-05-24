PLEASANT VIEW, TN (WSMV) - Two people were killed and the driver was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Robertson County on Sunday.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said two passengers inside a 2004 GMC Canyon driven by Brandon Kelly, 19, of Pleasant View, were killed when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree. The force of the impact caused the truck to overtun, ejected a passenger from the vehicle. Both passengers later died. Their identities have not been released.
Kelly sustained serious injuries to his legs.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.