SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A minimum-security trustee in Robertson County who walked away from his work detail on Tuesday has been arrested in Montgomery County, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathon Ferrell walked away from his work detail around 1:30 p.m. at the Robertson County Landfill, located at 2916 W. County Farm Rd.

Acting on a tip from the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, Ferrell was located on Saturday by Clarksville Police. He is being held in Montgomery County on several charges including domestic assault and violation of an order of protection.

Ferrell had been jailed in Robertson County on two counts of violation of probation and domestic assault. He was due to be released within the next 45 days due to his minimum-security trustee status. He will now face escape charges when he is returned to Robertson County.