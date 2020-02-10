SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A tractor-trailer hauling aluminum cans has overturned at the intersection of U.S. 431 and SR 25 in northern Robertson County.
The accident was reported just before 6 a.m. and is estimated to be cleared by 11 a.m. Northbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes to avoid the crash scene.
Authorities said the truck was loaded with 41,500 pounds of aluminum cans.
Smokey Barn News reported the driver of the truck was not injured but a passenger who was in the sleeping compartment was taken to a hospital.
