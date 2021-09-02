NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation has awarded the contract to widen Interstate 65 from near State Route 25 in Cross Plains to State Route 109 near Portland in Robertson County.
The contract was awarded to Jones Bros., LLC, which had the lowest bid at $160 million, the largest in TDOT history, surpassing the $152 million I-440 reconstruction project.
The 9.68-mile widening project includes a long list of improvements, including:
- One additional travel lane in each direction (six total lanes)
- Replace and widen 10 bridges (five mainline bridge pairs)
- Replace four overpasses (Byrum Chapel Road, Highland Road, widen SR 25 and SR 52 to three lanes)
- 17 retaining walls
- Convert the northbound weigh station into truck parking
- Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) facilities throughout corridor
“I-65 is a major north to south corridor serving many communities,” said TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright in a news release. “This work will address congestion, improve safety and traffic operations, and accommodate current and future traffic demands.”
Construction will begin within the month and has a completion date of on or before December 2025. There are financial incentives to finish early and penalties for any delays.
To avoid busy travel times, every attempt will be made to have temporary lane closures and rolling roadblocks at nights or on weekends.
Information regarding the construction schedule will be available in the coming weeks.
