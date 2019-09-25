SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Springfield Police have safely found a teen who was last seen on Monday afternoon getting into a black SUV with dark tinted windows.
Police said Bethanee Missouri Osborne, 17, got into the vehicle around 4:15 p.m. wearing a black and white dress with black shoes. She did not have a cell phone with her when she left.
She left on her own with an unknown individual, according to police.
