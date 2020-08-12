SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old male dead on Tuesday night.
Officer responded to the incident on Pine Circle and found the teen dead. Around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday the alleged suspect, a 15-year-old male, arrived at NorthCrest Medical Center’s emergency room for treatment of a possible gunshot wound to the arm.
Police said the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident should contact police at 615-384-8422.
