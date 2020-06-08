SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Five residents of Springfield Heights Assisted Living by Americare have died from COVID-19, the facility announced on Monday.
The facility said the most recent resident died over the weekend. Americare said 12 residents have recovered from the virus and two residents are still being treated and doing well. Five employees at the facility have recovered fully from the virus while two still are still positive, but doing well.
All residents at Springfield Heights remain on in-room quarantine. All staff continues to wear N95 masks while in the building and gloves while in resident rooms.
In Robertson County, six deaths have been reported because of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon with 567 confirmed positive cases. There have been 290 patients to have recovered from the virus.
