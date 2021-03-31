SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - NorthCrest Health senior leadership and Board of Trustees announced Wednesday hospital has reached an agreement to become part of TriStar Health, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, pending standard regulatory review and approvals.
“The last few months have given our leadership team and the Board of Trustees the opportunity to determine if a partnership with TriStar Health will benefit our region for generations to come,” said Randy Davis, president and CEO of NorthCrest Health, in a news release. “As our exploration process progressed, it became clearer that TriStar Health shares our commitment to the Robertson County community. Reaching an agreement to become part of TriStar Health is a promising next step toward an even brighter future for healthcare in our area.”
In November, NorthCrest Health announced the organization had signed a non-binding letter of intent with TriStar Health and was progressing through a due diligence period to explore the potential benefit to the community of NorthCrest Health joining the TriStar Health family.
During the due diligence process, the NorthCrest Health Board of Trustees made it a priority to ensure that any potential affiliation would meet the growing healthcare needs of the surrounding community. Since November, TriStar Health and HCA Healthcare representatives have visited and met with NorthCrest Health officials to determine specifics and conduct research into each organization to ensure the integration of NorthCrest Health with TriStar Health would be beneficial for NorthCrest Health’s patients, physicians, employees, and the community.
“HCA Healthcare and TriStar Health know how important our physicians, nursing team, other providers, and support staff are to everything we do at NorthCrest Health,” said Davis. “Becoming part of a learning health system, like TriStar Health, will provide opportunities for our colleagues and physicians and bring additional innovation to our patients in the Robertson County area.”
Net proceeds from the transaction will be approximately $14-$16 million and will be used to create a new non-profit foundation specifically focused on supporting programs and initiatives to improve the health and wellness of Robertson County. With this initial endowment, the foundation will help advocate for services addressing local determinants of health in communities served by NorthCrest Health in ways that would not be otherwise possible. The foundation will be overseen by a separate, independent foundation board with representation from community leaders in Robertson County.
“We are excited to share we have come to an agreement with TriStar Health on how we will become part of their vast healthcare network while continuing to play a vital role in our community,” said Amy Gallagher, chairman of the NorthCrest Health Board of Trustees, in a news release. “The Board is excited to have found a partner that will enhance healthcare in our community while sustaining the services our community members have come to rely on. TriStar Health is also committed to engaging with the communities we serve and are strong proponents of open communication between hospital leadership teams and the local communities that ultimately provides valuable input on strategy and decision making. As part of the TriStar Health family, we will have greater opportunity to build out our capabilities to meet our community’s needs well into the future.”
As part of TriStar Health, NorthCrest Health will join a comprehensive network giving our patients and their families access to a broader range of healthcare services.
“NorthCrest Health has shown a unique commitment to Robertson County and the surrounding area for decades, and TriStar Health shares that same commitment to the communities we serve,” said Mitch Edgeworth, TriStar Health Division President, in a news release. “Our commitment to the care and improvement of human life can be seen throughout every facet of NorthCrest Health, and we look forward to beginning the integration process and the opportunity to serve this community for generations to come.”
