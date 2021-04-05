SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A small airplane based at the Springfield-Robertson County Airport crashed on Monday morning, officials confirmed.
The FAA said a twin-engine Piper 23 crashed while departing the runway at Springfield-Robertson County Airport. The crash site was reported to be at the end of South Hire Road.
Robertson County EMA said the two people in the plane were in critical condition.
Tune in to News4 for updates on this breaking news story.
