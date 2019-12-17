SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - The Robertson County School District will soon have EpiPen in every school after a board vote.
The life-saving device is used when someone is suffering a severe allergic reaction.
The program was approved earlier this month by the Robertson County School Board.
More than 11,000 students attend school in Robertson County.
Robertson County isn’t the only school district to carry EpiPens.
Davidson and Sumner counties district officials said there is an EpiPen in every school. Each Metro School has four EpiPens while in Sumner County each school has one.
In Wilson County, families of students who need them have to supply them to their school nurse.
