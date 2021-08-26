SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance in finding a 58-year-old man who was last seen last Friday.
The Sheriff’s Office said Harold Tharpe was last seen at his home on Black Lane in White House wearing blue jeans and a dark blue shirt. Other reports said he may also be wearing a white T-shirt and camo pants.
Tharpe was possibly seen in Millersville and Springfield. He does not have a vehicle and will likely be walking. Tharpe has brown hair and a grey goatee.
If anyone comes in contact with Tharpe, call the Robertson Count Sheriff’s Office tips line at 615-382-6600.
