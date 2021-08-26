SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office located a missing 58-year-old man on Saturday.
The Sheriff’s Office said Harold Tharpe has been located and is safe as of Saturday evening. He had previously been seen at his home on Black Lane in White House on Friday.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Robertson Count Sheriff’s Office tips line at 615-382-6600.
