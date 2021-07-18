COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Robertson County’s Lee and Halie Bagwell have been named Tennessee Farm Bureau’s Young Farmer and Rancher Achievement Award winners for this year.
The results were announced on Saturday during the Tennessee Young Farmers Summer Conference at Tennessee Farm Bureau headquarters.
The couple competed against 15 other county contestants across the state to be named the state winner and have the opportunity to compete for national honors in January.
The Bagwells were named this year’s winner based upon farm and financial records from 2020 as well as their leadership on the farm, in their community and in Farm Bureau.
As a fourth-generation farmer, Lee operates Triple J Farms alongside Haile and his father.
The family farm is a diversified row crop operation consisting of more than 1,300 acres of corn, wheat, soybeans and tobacco. They also raise tobacco plants for the public and Lee serves as a seed representative for Becks Hybrid.
The Bagwells are raising the fifth generation on the family farm with their son John Lee and are expecting their second child.
Lee and Halie have been active in the Young Farmer and Rancher program for several years, as well as the Robertson County Farm Bureau, their church and their local community. Lee has served as the county’s YF&R chairman for the past two years and both have served in other various positions on the county YF&R program.
As state winners, the Bagwells receive a year of free use of a new Case IH tractor up to 150 hours. They also receive $1,000 and a fully-loaded Kubota RTV from Tennessee Farm Bureau, an insurance policy to cover the tractor for one year from Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee, $500 in qualified Farm Bureau services, $500 in services from Farmers Service and a trip to the American Farm Bureau Convention in Atlanta in January 2020 where they will compete for national honors with other state winners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.