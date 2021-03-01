SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Sunday night’s flash flood left two girls stranded in their car on a road near Springfield.

The young women inside the car were rescued after crews trekked through the flood waters.

It happened along Carr Creek where water continued to rise after non-stop downpours.

“The car was just on this side of the bridge,” said Drew Akin, Shift Commander for the Pleasant View Fire Department, who responded to the call. “We are kind of in a bowl here, so the water will all flow off those hills into the creek.”

While New Chapel Road was dry Monday morning, neighbors said the road was submerged Sunday in waist-deep water.

“The water was rising,” said Akin. “Whenever you are in a situation like that, you want to be tethered, if you will, in case something goes wrong, we can pull you back in.”

Akins said firefighters suited up and pulled the two girls out of the rushing waters, which for many drivers can pop up out of nowhere.

“When you come around the curve and down the hill, you are kind of in it before you realize it,” Akin said. “What they say is true – ‘Turn around, don’t drown.’”