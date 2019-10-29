RIDGETOP, TN (WSMV) - People in Robertson County said they have a smelly problem in their area.
A News4 viewer said raw sewage routinely runs across Highway 41 in Ridgetop.
News4 found what looks like dirt lining the highway in front of an elementary school and an area where a lot of people drive motorcycles, which turns out to be a gross ride.
“People on motorcycles ride through this road all the time and when it’s actually overflowing and going across the road, they’re getting that stuff up in their face, in their mouth, in their eyes, in their nose,” said Lynn Miller.
There are no warning signs around the area and people said it’s easy for kids and pets to end up playing in the sewage. They also told us the mayor knows about the problem. News4 called and emailed Mayor Tony Reasoner, but he never responded.
