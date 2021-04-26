2019 Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Grammy Award winner Ricky Skaggs will be the featured performer at Springfield’s first-ever Freedom Fest to be held on July 4.

Skaggs, a 15-time Grammy Award winner, and Kentucky Thunder will take the stage at 7:20 p.m. at the Robertson County Fairgrounds. The concert is free and open to the public. Grace Baptist Church is a presenting sponsor of the event.

Skaggs struck his first chords on a mandolin over 60 years ago and he continues to do his part to lead the recent roots revival in music. Legendary Chet Atkins once credited Skaggs with “single-handedly saving country music,” according to the city’s news release.

“We are thrilled about returning to in-person events and hosting Freedom Fest as our Independence Day celebration,” Springfield City Manager Ryan Martin said in a news release. “We are thankful for community partners like Grace Baptist Church that are willing to provide such high caliber entertainment for the event.”

Freedom Fest presented by Grace Baptist Church will take place from 3-9:30 p.m. on July 4 at the Robertson County Fairgrounds. Admission and entertainment are free and open to the public.

Click for information on the event or if you're a vendor that wants to participate.

 
 

