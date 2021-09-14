SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A Pleasant View man has been arrested in Robertson County on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday.
TBI agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received information via a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) stating that an individual had uploaded multiple files of child sexual abuse material to an online platform. Agents identified Jody Taylor, 40, as the suspect.
The Robertson County Grand Jury returned indictments on Aug. 24 charging Taylor with 35 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested Sept. 10 and booked into the Robertson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.