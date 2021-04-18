SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along Cross Plains Road on Friday night.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Allen League, 30, of Springfield was traveling south on Cross Plains Road just after 9 p.m. on Friday when he struck Lucas A. Harrington, 26, of Hendersonville, who was walking south on the road near the fog line.
League did not see Harrington and struck him. He continued home and observed damage to his vehicle and contacted law enforcement and returned to the scene.
Cross Plains Fire Chief Tommy Jackson told SmokeyBarn.com that League heard the thump and thought he had hit a deer or mailbox. When he arrived home, he spotted clothing in the front grill.
Jackson said the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing.
Harrington was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.
