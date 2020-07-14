The suspect who shot and killed a woman outside a Springfield factory has been placed on the TBI's Most Wanted List.

 
TBI Most Wanted - Anthony Brown -7/14/20
 

Anthony Brown is wanted by the Springfield Police Department and TBI on a charge of first degree murder. (Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

 

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Anthony Terrell Brown, the man wanted by Springfield Police in connection with a fatal shooting on Monday, has been placed on the TBI's Most Wanted List.

Brown is accused of shooting Heather Kirkwood, 45, of Clarksville, in the parking lot of Electrolux just before 7 p.m. Officers found Kirkwood lying in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Brown, 38, of Dickson, fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger.

If you know Brown's whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND to receive up to a $2,500 reward.

