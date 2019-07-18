SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - An Orlinda man has been arrested in connection two at least two burglaries in Robertson County, according to authorities.
Timothy Eugene Raines, 37, has been charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, theft over $2,500, theft over $1,000 and vandalism in relation to several burglaries in Robertson County, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office has been investigating several aggravated burglaries involving jewelry and other items over the past few weeks. Investigators have located and recovered several of the stolen items and have been returned to their owners.
Bond for Raines has been set at $40,000.
“I am proud of our Sheriff’s Office team’s hard work and dedication to solving burglaries, recovering property, and arresting this suspect,” Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said in a news release. “The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office continues to strive to make Robertson County a great place to live and raise our families.”
