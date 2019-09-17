SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Criminals are constantly devising new schemes to victimize innocent people, but it’s the good guys who are getting ahead.
Law enforcement has come up with a new, invisible tool that might help protect your belongings.
It looks like a tube of lip gloss, but Robertson County Sheriff’s deputies said this Smart Water helped them catch a criminal and return someone’s stolen items. They said it can help you too.
“You mark the liquid on there. It takes about five minutes to dry,” said Jessica Drake, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.
Now you’re armed with Smart Water. The liquid is invisible and undetectable to criminals, but shine a specially designed UV light on it.
“The green light is the Smart Water and that identifies that his property belongs to somebody who marked it with that liquid,” said Drake.
Each bottle has a unique composition linking it to the owner, and it recently helped Robertson County deputies put a man behind bars. They said he stole two chainsaws and pawned them in Clarksville.
“So our investigators went to Clarksville to the pawn shop, took their light, and was able to find the Smart Water marker on the two chainsaws exactly where the owner said he had put it,” said Drake.
Currently 55 federal, state, county and city agencies use Smart Water. The company said so far it has resulted in 1,500 arrests.
In Tennessee, Robertson County is the first to give Smart Water a try.
“It’s just like nail polish,” said Drake.
Deputies are using it for people’s farm equipment and tools, but they said it could be used for so much more.
“Jewelry, electronics, I mean, anything that’s marked with Smart Water, it’s got a code that’s connected to you,” said Drake.
The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is working to get the word out.
“It’s crime fighting and it’s a deterrent, that’s the biggest thing is you want to stop the crime before it happens,” said Drake.
The sheriff’s office is also giving out signs that say “Thieves beware.” The idea is to warn any would-be criminals. If you steal, Smart Water may be what lands you in jail.
Robertson County spent about $14,000 to purchase 300 kits and they’re giving them away to local residents for free.
There are other companies that make similar products. We called other law enforcement agencies across Middle Tennessee and none of them were using the technology. In fact, most had never heard of it. Several said they would look into it now that it’s been brought to their attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.