GREENBRIER, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed in a rollover crash Sunday night in Robertson County.
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Logan Road. Investigators said Melissa Mayes was killed in the crash. John Hindsley, who was driving the car, is facing criminal charges, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Trooper said the car was traveling south on Logan Road and ran off the right side of the road. The car then traveled across a driveway and into the yard of 2964 Logan Rd. The car overturned onto the passenger’s side, flipping several times causing the drive to eject. The vehicle came to a stop on its roof in the yard.
