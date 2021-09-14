SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Human remains were found in a wooded area Tuesday morning near the intersection of Tom Austin Highway and William Batson Boulevard, Springfield Police said in a news release.
Springfield Police joined the Robertson County EMA, Sumner County EMA, Highland Rim Aviation, Springfield Fire Department and Robertson County Sheriff’s Office with the search.
The remains were located in a wooded area and sent to the State of Tennessee Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identification.
The incident is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department.
