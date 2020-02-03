Sherry James

Sherry James is accused of stealing a Robertson Co. school bus and attempting to pick up students on her old route. She was previously caught on video using her phone while driving a school bus. 

SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A former Robertson County bus driver accused of using her phone while driving is set to appear in court on Monday.

Records show Sherry James is expected appear in General Sessions Court at 9 a.m.

Video appears to show James texting while driving a bus load of children. She resigned after the video surfaced.

After he resignation, she is accused to stealing a bus and trying to pick up students on her old route. She was arrested.

James is facing multiple charges including aggravated criminal trespassing.

