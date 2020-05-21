SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Electrolux is closed for cleaning on Thursday after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, the company confirmed.
"After learning last night that two employees had confirmed positive for coronavirus, we took immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of all employees," Electrolux said in a statement to News4. "We communicated immediately to employees and closed the factory."
The factory will restart normal operations on Friday, May 22.
"This will allow crews to fog, sanitize and disinfect the building," the company said in a statement. "In addition, we have already implemented many safety steps including temperature scans, protective barriers, increased janitorial cleaning, sanitizing in high-traffic, high-touch common areas, and mandatory social distancing and face masks."
The home appliance manufacture closed last month for cleaning after an employee tested positive. The factory closed on Thursday, April 30 after the employee tested positive and reopened on Sunday, May 3.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported on Thursday there were 317 cases of COVID-19 in Robertson County and 185 patients who had recovered.
