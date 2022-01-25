SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - A Robertson County deputy found inside her burning Springfield home was shot multiple times, according to court documents.

Robertson County Sheriff’s Deputy Savanna Puckett was pulled from her burning home on Highway 41 North on Sunday evening. She had multiple gunshot wounds to her head and torso, according to the affidavit.

Robertson County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of fallen deputy Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of a fallen 22-year-old patrol deputy Savanna Puckett.

After a search of the room firefighters pulled her from, investigators recovered one .40 caliber cartridge casing and two empty lighter fluid bottles. Puckett’s Glock 22 .40 caliber service weapon was not found.

According to the court documents, the lighter fluid bottles recovered near where Puckett was removed were taken to the crime lab for forensic analysis. Two latent prints were developed on one of the lighter fluid bottles that were confirmed to belong to James Jackson Conn.

Conn has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson.

Conn was arrested on Monday morning after a lengthy standoff at a home on Odom Court in Smyrna. He is scheduled to appear in Robertson County General Sessions Court on Feb. 1.

TBI: 1 in custody in Smyrna in connection to death of Robertson County deputy Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents have arrested a man in connection to the death of a Robertson County Sheriff’s deputy in Smyrna on Monday morning.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation provided a background check into Conn's past. The report shows several by Smyrna Police for domestic assault in September 2019, November 2019 and an arrest in January 2020 for aggravated criminal trespass.