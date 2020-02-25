COOPERTOWN, TN (WSMV) - A 20-year-old was arrested after police found child porn on his phone, according to police.
Police said Kendall Bell, 20, of Chapmansboro, TN, was originally arrested in January after officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call near Oak Pointe Subdivision. Police said Bell was in the car with a 15-year-old male. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered the two met through social media and that Bell had intended to have sex with the juvenile. Bell was arrested for attempted mitigated statutory rape and was later released on $3,500 bond.
Police obtained a search warrant for Bell’s phone. Detectives found multiple images and videos of child pornography on the phone. Bell was arrested on Monday and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.
