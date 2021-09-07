SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Brian David Eckhardt, 46, was last seen on the morning of Aug. 29 in the area of Tom Austin Highway near TriStar Northcrest Medical Center in Springfield. He was wearing a white T-shirt, khaki shorts and white tennis shoes. He was also carrying other clothing at the time he was last seen.
Eckhardt does not have a vehicle and will likely be walking.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Eckhardt, contact the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-382-6600.
