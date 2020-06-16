GREENBRIER, TN (WSMV) - Before the pandemic, it seemed we were always hearing about new businesses and restaurants coming to town. The last few months have seemed quiet on that front. Tuesday brought some good news.
The door to Golly G's says "Welcome to your happy place."
"Enjoy yourself, even if it's just for 15, 20 minutes," said owner Joey Boykin.
Boykin has long believed Greenbrier would be the perfect home for his fourth shop, serving up ice cream, baked sweets, coffee, and more. As those plans were happening, the pandemic hit.
"It's scary, right?" said Boykin. "It's scary. Am I going to have a business through this? It's difficult for everybody. People are out of jobs. It's a hard time."
Delays hit with the pandemic causing problems for the shop's suppliers.
After weeks waiting to open, the day arrived Tuesday.
People were lined out the door for some pink frosted, chocolate drizzled goodness with a cherry on top.
"They're huge," said one kid, referring to the gigantic cinnamon rolls in the shop cases. "They're as big as our face."
Golly G's is part of the newly opened Greenbrier Town Square Commons, which also includes Frankly Yours boutique.
"We were just super blessed," said Boykin, referring to the area opening during the pandemic.
Boykin said he's got a job to do at that happy place.
"People needed a break from the reality that is COVID-19," he said. "It's hard to come in this place and leave without a smile. It's a little bit of happiness in a gloomy time."
