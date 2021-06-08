WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee, state and local officials announced Tuesday that Advanex Americas would be relocating its headquarters and manufacturing operations from Cypress, CA, to White House.

The spring and component parts manufacturer will build a new facility at 514 Hester Dr., where it will invest $17 million and create 102 new jobs. Advanex products are used in everything from ballpoint pens to space stations.

“I’d like to thank Advanex Americas for selecting Robertson County and creating more than 100 high quality jobs for Tennesseans,” Lee said in a news release. “Every time a company chooses to relocate to Tennessee, it is a vote of confidence to our business climate and workforce and provides a ripple effect of opportunity for our communities.”

“We are very pleased that Advanex Americas chose the City of White House to relocate their facility,” White House City Administrator Gerald O. Herman said in a news release. “They were on a very fast timeline but the team to help make this happen was ready to respond.”

“We are pleased to welcome Advanex Americas to Robertson County and White House,” Robertson County Mayor William Vogle said in a news release. “They are a great addition to our growing advanced manufacturing sector, and we appreciate the confidence in our workforce. This project is a great start for the investment our county is making in a new business park on the I-65 corridor.”

Advanex Americas is the U.S. division of Advanex Inc., a Japanese company founded in 1946 and headquartered in Tokyo that has grown into 15 group companies around the world. The company manufactures precision springs, wire form, pins, stampings, plastics and assemblies for companies in a range of sectors including automotive, aerospace, medical and agriculture.

“Advanex Japan and Advanex Americas are excited to be building a facility in White House after a search that spanned two years and several states,” Advanex Americas President Kenichi Ogaki said in a news release. “We chose Tennessee because of the welcoming business climate and the tremendous support of TNECD and government officials who are helping us quickly and efficiently bring a facility to an undeveloped site that will suit our needs and give us great accessibility to our customers. Tennessee has built a broad education system that includes developing a skilled and professional labor force that is attractive to business. We look forward to being a part of the White House community.”