GREENBRIER, TN (WSMV) - Two Nashville men were arrested for stealing mail from boxes in Robertson County, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Deputies were called about a suspicious vehicle on Fisher Grove with occupants who appeared to be sleeping. During the investigation, deputies located a large amount of mail hidden near the vehicle and several pieces of mail and items inside the vehicle. The mail was addressed to around 50 different addresses in the area.
Deputies contacted the addresses on the mail and found the items located were all stolen from the residents’ mailboxes.
Miguel Morales, 24, and Erik Perez, 23, both of Nashville, were both arrested and is being held in the Robertson County Detention Facility. Morales was charged with 10 counts of theft of property under $500 and criminal impersonation. His bond was set at $16,500. Perez was charged with 10 counts of theft of property under $500. His bond was set at $15,000.
“Our patrol deputies did a great job going above and beyond the call to serve the citizens of Robertson County. They realized this was not simply individuals asleep in the car, and immediately investigated it,” said Robertson County Sheriff Michael Van Dyke in a news release. “I am proud that our patrol deputies were able to arrest these suspects and return the mail and packages to their rightful owners.”
