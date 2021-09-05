MILLERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people are in critical condition after a crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 65 early Sunday in Robertson County.
The crash occurred near mile marker 100 south of the Bethel Road exit.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said two people are in critical condition as a result of the crash and several others are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the crash.
Preliminary reports are that alcohol appears to be a contributing factor.
